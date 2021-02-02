FROM STAFF REPORTS
The holiday season ended Tuesday in downtown Longview as the Christmas tree at Heritage Plaza was disassembled and taken down.
City of Longview staff and volunteers set up the 23 ½-foot-tall tree on Nov. 17. The lights were turned on a few days after the tree was erected, and they burned through the Christmas season. The lighting was not marked with a formal event this past year because of social distancing requirements amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was the third season for the city to have a lighted Christmas tree down, and this time it featured the addition of dozens of lighted ornaments donated by One Hundred Acres of Heritage.