Christus Good Shepherd Health System on Tuesday broke ground on a $35 million project that will see an expansion of the NorthPark campus in Longview as well as the creation of the city's first integrated orthopedics and sports medicine institute.
The project, which will be completed in 2022 and 2023, will transform the existing Institute for Healthy Living into the new Christus Good Shepherd Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute and add 27,000-square-feet of space, including dedicated operating rooms for orthopedic surgical procedures, at NorthPark. The Institute for Healthy Living will continue to serve as a community gym, but will expand its hours of operation to 24 hours a day and will be integrated into the recovery process on the orthopedic and sports medicine services offerings at the facility.
The new Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute will work seamlessly with NorthPark to offer a complete scope of services, allowing Christus to transform the way it serves the community, Good Shepherd Health System President and CEO Todd Hancock said.
“There is absolutely nothing else like this in Longview," Hancock said. “We are creating the first of its kind in Longview — an entire campus dedicated to orthopedic care.”
Staff from Christus Health and the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth, along with local officials, gathered Tuesday morning at 3313 Good Shepherd Way for a groundbreaking ceremony.
The new campus aims to offer one centralized location for patients in every step of the orthopedic healing process. This would include the initial physician visit, diagnostic imaging, surgery, rehabilitation and recovery.
The expansion will add 27,000 square feet to the existing NorthPark facility. The new surgical hospital will feature patient rooms, six operating suites and expanded clinical space. The new surgical hospital will primarily be focused on orthopedics and sports medicine.
The NorthPark campus was established in 2014 and includes Christus Good Shepherd’s Emergency Center, imaging center and outpatient lab.
The offices of Christus Trinity Clinic Obstetrics/Gynecology, Christus Trinity Clinic Pediatrics, ENT Associates of East Texas and Longview Orthopaedic Clinic Association also are at NorthPark.
Also, the Institute for Healthy Living will become the new Christus Good Shepherd Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute.
In total, it will be a 75,000-square-foot, multi-story facility that offers orthopedics and sports medicine care, outpatient therapy and rehabilitation, human performance, medically-integrated fitness, musculoskeletal radiology and the Institute for Healthy Living.
The Institute for Healthy Living fitness floor, personal training, multi-fitness studio and aquatics center will remain available for members and "be integrated throughout the patient journey," according to the health system.
The expanded clinical area will include 40 exam rooms, three minor procedure rooms and onsite diagnostic imaging.
“What we’ve designed is an advanced campus of orthopedics and sports medicine excellence,” Hancock said. “We are bringing the best clinical experts together in this state-of-the-art center to produce the best possible health care outcomes for patients. Whether it’s playing with grandkids or playing 18 holes of golf, this is all designed to return our patients back to the activities they love.”
Construction for the Christus Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute is expected to begin in mid-August and be completed by fall 2022. Christus Good Shepherd Hospital NorthPark is expected to open spring 2023.