Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt got emotional Thursday when he was talking about one of the several reasons he believed Todd Hancock deserved an award presented to him by the East Texas Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America.
Hancock is the recipient of this year's Distinguished Citizen Good Turn Award — a reference to the Scout slogan to "do a good turn daily." On Thursday, Stoudt and others praised Hancock for the way he has affected people's lives personally and through his work as CEO of Christus Good Shepherd.
For Stoudt, though, it came down to his "proudest moment." After COVID-19 arrived and took hold in the community, Longview initially was overlooked when the state opened a vaccine hub in Tyler. Stoudt began working to bring one to Longview, as well. He asked Hancock to be part of the effort.
" 'I'm in,' " Stoudt recalled Hancock saying when they met to discuss approaching the state about a vaccine hub here. Stoudt later added that he doesn't want to think about what would have happened if Hancock had said no.
"Had he turned us down, I'm not sure where we'd be today," Stoudt told a packed room Thursday at Pinecrest Country Club.
The hub that opened at the Longview Exhibit Building ended up administering 5,000 vaccinations a week for a total of about 80,000 shots, Stoudt said.
"Todd, I can't think of a more deserving person for this award," the county judge said.
Speakers on Thursday recalled how Hancock took over at a hospital that was facing bankruptcy in 2017.
"My biggest fear," Stoudt said, was having an empty building on East Marshall Avenue, referring to the main Christus Good Shepherd campus.
Dr. Tiffany Egbe, who heads up the hospital's internal medicine residency program, was a physician in Good Shepherd when Hancock arrived in 2017. As she talked about Hancock's "stewardship," she recalled how people at the hospital were worried at the time about whether or not they would have a hospital and jobs.
"We were bleeding lots of money," as well as resources and talent, she said. "It was a very tough time for our hospital system."
That has changed under Hancock's leadership, Egbe said. The hospital quickly went from being a facility on the brink of bankruptcy to being $40 million to $60 million in the black, she said.
She and Stoudt also praised Hancock for the renovations, building additions and additional services and physicians Hancock has brought to the Longview hospital campus, which also includes facilities off of Hawkins Parkway.
Hancock's daughter, Mallory also spoke on Thursday, describing her father as a "servant leader."
Later, Dewayne Stephens, Scout executive and CEO of the East Texas Area Council, said the fundraiser honoring Hancock raised $72,600, the most since 2012.
"I am extremely humbled to accept this award and be a part of such a great community," Hancock said.