After all the challenges 2020 brought, successes in 2021 were welcomed with open arms.
Christus Good Shepherd Health System in Longview saw numerous wins in the last year and is looking ahead to 2022 with optimism.
Have a look back at top moments from Christus Good Shepherd in 2021.
State-of-the-art cardiovascular care center opens
Christus Good Shepherd Health system kicked off 2021 by breaking ground on its new $8.5 million cardiovascular care center in Longview.
By October, the Christus Good Shepherd Heart and Vascular Institute opened and began welcoming patients.
The state-of-the-art, 21,500-square-foot facility combines cardiology, electrophysiology and cardiovascular surgery into a medically integrated clinic.
The facility houses all cardiothoracic surgeons, four interventional cardiologists, one non-interventional cardiologist, an electrophysiologist and several cardiology nurse practitioners, according to Christus. Multiple cardiology and physician offices are in the building, along with procedural rooms for outpatient procedures. Most of the equipment in the facility is new.
Patients can have outpatient procedures, such as venous ablations and loop recorders, done in the office then go home the same day, according to Christus. This allows patients to avoid a hospital stay, resulting in a more efficient cost to the patient.
A noninvasive cardiology area is included in the facility, which offers three stress test rooms, two echocardiography rooms and a nuclear imaging room, according to Christus.
Services also include a minimally invasive vein clinic, nuclear imaging, cardiac rehabilitation, stress testing, EKG and echocardiography, heart health and device education and minor procedure rooms, along with an entire cardiac rehabilitation area.
“This project is an enormous step forward for heart care in East Texas, and it is a great example of the commitment of Christus Health to the people in the communities we serve,” Christus Good Shepherd Health System CEO Todd Hancock said in October 2021. “We are honored to play a significant role in the advancement of cardiac care that will be transformative for the many patients we serve here in Northeast Texas.”
Irving-based Christus Health acquired Good Shepherd Health System on Feb. 1, 2017. One year later, Christus announced plans to build the new cardiac care center.
The facility is located on the ground floor of the Medical Plaza parking garage at Christus Good Shepherd in Longview.
Christus Good Shepherd selected to provide clinical trial for patients
Christus Good Shepherd-Longview was selected as one of 50 health organizations around the world to participate in a National Institutes of Health clinical trial to test the safety, tolerability and efficacy of a combination treatment regimen for COVID-19.
In January 2021, the hospital began enrolling hospitalized adults with COVID-19 symptoms into a clinical trial.
The regimen consisted of the antiviral medicine remdesivir, which is administered via injection, along with anti-coronavirus hyperimmune intravenous immunoglobulin, or hIVIG, which are highly purified and concentrated antibodies derived from plasma donated by patients who have recovered from COVID-19. These antibodies have been shown in laboratory studies to neutralize the virus that causes COVID-19, according to Christus.
“Our Research Institute is continuing to lead regional efforts to research novel treatment options for COVID-19,” Pukar Ratti, Christus system director for research and academics, said in January 2021. “We are thrilled to be the only area hospital to offer our patients the opportunity to participate in the clinical trial of this investigational blood-based therapy.”
State names Christus vaccine hub for Gregg County
Christus Good Shepherd Health System on Jan. 25, 2021 was named a COVID-19 vaccination hub by the State of Texas to serve Gregg County. The hub clinic was made possible thanks to a partnership with Gregg County, the State of Texas and City of Longview.
“In an effort to make the COVID-19 vaccine more accessible to East Texans, Christus Good Shepherd is honored to accept the responsibility of fulfilling this need for our community,” Hancock said in 2021. “Our goal has always been for the community to be able to easily get a COVID-19 vaccination as soon as large quantities of vaccine were available.”
Christus, partners plan for Kilgore facility
A new, state-of-the-art facility planned at the old Roy H. Laird Memorial Hospital will provide more health care services and health education opportunities, officials said.
Christus Good Shepherd, the Roy H. Laird Memorial Hospital Foundation, the City of Kilgore and Kilgore College will be collaborating on the development, to be called the Roy H. Laird Medical Center. The project includes new teaching and lab space for the college, as well as a potential expansion of Christus Good Shepherd’s footprint near the existing Emergency Center.
Construction of the center will be funded in part by a $2.5 million Economic Development Assistance Grant, revenues from the center, and funding from the Hospital Foundation, officials said.
Hancock said the hospital system is looking forward to designing a “phenomenal, integrated healthcare campus in the heart of Kilgore.”
“We are thrilled about the possibilities this presents for training the next generation of nurses, expanding access to care and rebuilding a new state-of-the-art facility,” he said in 2021.
'First of its kind' campus breaks ground
In July, Christus Good Shepherd Health System broke ground on a $35 million project that will see an expansion of the NorthPark campus in Longview as well as the creation of the city’s first integrated orthopedics and sports medicine institute.
The project will transform the existing Institute for Healthy Living into the new Christus Good Shepherd Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute and add 27,000-square-feet of space, including dedicated operating rooms for orthopedic surgical procedures, at NorthPark. The Institute for Healthy Living will continue to serve as a community gym, but will expand its hours of operation to 24 hours a day and will be integrated into the recovery process of the orthopedic and sports medicine services at the facility.
The new Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute will work with NorthPark to offer a complete scope of services, allowing Christus to transform the way it serves the community, Hancock said.
“There is absolutely nothing else like this in Longview,” Hancock said in July. “We are creating the first of its kind in Longview — an entire campus dedicated to orthopedic care.”
In total, it will be a 75,000-square-foot, multi-story facility that offers orthopedics and sports medicine care, outpatient therapy and rehabilitation, human performance, medically-integrated fitness, musculoskeletal radiology and the Institute for Healthy Living.
Construction for the Christus Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute is expected to be completed by fall 2022. The Christus Good Shepherd Hospital NorthPark expansion is expected to open in spring 2023.
Christus partners with Texas A&M for residency program
Christus Health in October 2021 announced it had teamed with Texas A&M University in a partnership that will provide patients across East Texas with “access to a new level of expertise.”
The university’s College of Medicine will serve as the academic affiliate for the Christus Good Shepherd Internal Medicine Residency program in Longview, Christus Health said.
Hancock said training future physicians is one of the health system’s highest honors.
“The new affiliation with Texas A&M College of Medicine will only strengthen this legacy program and ensure we continue to attract the most talented residents from around the country,” he said in October.
Hospital receives top rating
Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview received an A grade in the fall ratings released by the Leapfrog Group.
The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns grades based on more than 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, injuries, accidents and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm. Grades are published each fall and spring.
Christus Good Shepherd scored highest in the safety problems category, being rated above average in six of seven subcategories and matching the best hospital’s score in at least one subcategory.
Hancock said the hospital was proud to receive high ratings in patient safety and added the rating is a testament to the continued dedication of excellence of health care professionals and the safety of every patient.
“This honor is great news for our hospitals and every member of our teams, but it is even more important as a testament to their continued dedication to excellence and to the safety of every patient who depends on us for their care,” Hancock said in November.
Gregg County gives $1 million to help retain nurses
Gregg County commissioners in December approved giving $1 million from federal relief funding to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center to cover some of the cost of nurse retention incentives.
County commissioners approved a resolution that will allocate a portion of Gregg County’s American Rescue Plan Act, Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center.
Hancock said the nurse retention fund was absolutely necessary to keep nurses in the community and has been a “life saver.”