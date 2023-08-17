Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview on Wednesday celebrated earning national recognition for cardiac care.
The hospital recently earned the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award for 2023 for high-level cardiac care for patients.
This is the first time Christus Good Shepherd has received the recognition. It is one of 262 hospitals nationwide to be recognized.
“This is a tremendous honor and achievement for the community and patients of the Longview region,” Dr. Chris McClish, chief of cardiology for Christus Good Shepherd, said in a statement. “To be recognized by the American College of Cardiology highlights the tremendous effort by our associates and demonstrates our commitment to the highest quality, comprehensive cardiac care.”