The surgeons at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center looked a little young Monday morning.
The hospital invited local high school students to test out the da Vinci Xi Surgical Robotic System on Monday to help decorate a Thanksgiving turkey.
The da Vinci system helps surgeons perform robotic-assisted minimally invasive surgery through one or a few small incisions, according to the system’s website. The surgeon uses a console to guide instruments, the website says, and the system translates a surgeon’s hand movements, “bending and rotating the instruments while performing the procedure. The tiny wristed instruments move like a human hand, but with a greater range of motion.” A vision system offers magnified, 3D views of the surgical area, the website says.
According to the Christus Good Shepherd, the model in use there consists of a surgeon console, three or four interactive arms and a vision system.
The Spring Hill High School Robotics Team was the first set of students to visit. The students used the technology to pick up a feather and insert it into a turkey to create a Thanksgiving decoration.
Hallsville High School students visited in the afternoon.
David Cook, 17, said he picked the system up easily, which he was not expecting.
“It was like a video game somewhat,” he said. “I could easily get the controls, straight off the bat. So once I got in there I was like, ‘OK, this is easy.’ It does everything my hand does. It’s like I’m the robot itself.”
Students sitting at the controls could see the paper turkey through a screen, and they used controllers attached to their hands to make movements the robotic system would imitate.
Other students not in control could monitor what was happening on a separate screen and could draw on that screen to point out something to the controller.
Cook’s sister, Madison, 17, said using the surgical system felt like virtual reality.
“This is very different, because usually in robotics it’s like trial and error,” she said. “You keep going until you mess up, and then you just have to fix your mistakes.”
Dr. Dustin McDermott, a surgeon at Good Shepherd, said the system the students used Monday is an upgrade from the current version at the hospital.
“This is going to allow us to have easier patient access,” he said. “It has table motion where the table will actually move with the robot, so you can position the patient differently with the robot.”
McDermott said the robot is used often. It is specifically used for laparoscopic surgery, which includes operations within the abdominal or pelvic cavities.
He said he wanted the students to be able to experience such “cool” technology.
“With the cool things the schools are doing with the robotics teams and the science teams, I thought it would be a good way for us to interact with the students,” McDermott said.