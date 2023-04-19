Ruger Franklin is a 10th-grade football player at Longview High School. The 16-year-old has had a number of physical exams, but he said the one he received Wednesday was the most detailed.
Ruger was one of many Longview ISD student-athletes to receive a free physical Wednesday at Lobo Coliseum through the Christus Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Institute.
The free physicals offer a chance for students who may not have time, transportation or money to get one through normal means, Ruger said.
"I've got a lot of friends who can't afford to go get 'em, and so this is a better opportunity now with it being free and everybody having a chance," he said.
Casey Reed, athletic training manager for Christus, said the hospital has been providing free exams for student athletes for as long as she can remember. According to Reed, the University Interscholastic League (UIL) requires all student-athletes to have a pre-participation physical.
She said it's often difficult for parents to take time off work or pay for a physical for their child, so Christus is happy to offer the service.
As students arrived, they checked in, had their height and weight checked, had vitals such as blood pressure and pulse measured and then underwent an orthopedic screening that looked at the whole body.
Medical histories then were reviewed, and students were asked health-related questions.
"We now know from years of research that there's some key indicators. If you've had someone pass away under 50 (years old) in your family from a heart-related issue, if you've had multiple concussions, if you get more tired than your friends or you get chest pain when working out — those are indicators that we need to talk a little bit more in-depth," Reed said.
Students then saw a provider who checked the heart and lungs, she said.
In total, Reed expected about 500 students to be screened Wednesday. Thirty-five staff members from Christus were onsite to administer the physicals and were assisted by LHS students who are part of the school's Patient Care Technician program.
Yadira Gonzales, 18, was one of the students helping with Wednesday's screenings. She wore green scrubs and helped check vitals with a blood pressure cuff in front of her and wearing a stethoscope around her neck.
Gonzales said students enrolled in the Patient Care Technician program would receive a certification by the time they graduated.
"I wanna be a nurse, so this is like, getting me a head start in the field of knowing what the patients are like and if this is really something I wanna go for," she said.
Gonzales said she believed it was important to get hands-on experience because it would help her be more prepared when she enters nursing school.