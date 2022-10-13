The Christus Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Institute officially opened Thursday at the NorthPark campus in Longview.
Construction on the $35 million project began in July 2021 to transform the existing Institute for Healthy Living into the new institute.
In addition, the project has added 27,000 square feet of space at NorthPark, including dedicated operating rooms for orthopedic surgical procedures.
The full NorthPark expansion is projected to be complete by the end of fall 2023.
The Institute for Healthy Living continues to serve as a community gym, but has expanded its hours of operation to 24 hours a day. The institute also has been integrated into the recovery process of the orthopedic and sports medicine services at the facility.
“There is absolutely nothing else like this in Longview,” Todd Hancock, Good Shepherd Health System president and CEO, said during a July 2021 groundbreaking ceremony. “We are creating the first of its kind in Longview — an entire campus dedicated to orthopedic care.”
The new campus aims to offer one centralized location for patients in every step of the orthopedic healing process, Christus officials previously said. That includes an initial physician visit, diagnostic imaging, surgery, rehabilitation and recovery.
The NorthPark campus was established in 2014 and includes Christus Good Shepherd’s Emergency Center, imaging center and outpatient lab. The offices of Christus Trinity Clinic Obstetrics/Gynecology, Christus Trinity Clinic Pediatrics, ENT Associates of East Texas and Longview Orthopedic Clinic Association also are at NorthPark.