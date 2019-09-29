Televised college football games, food trucks, a fun zone for children and more will be available during the GameDay tailgate event 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Christus Good Shepherd Institute for Healthy Living, 3133 Good Shepherd Way.
Christus Good Shepherd Health System is encouraging the public to bring a lawn chair or blanket to the free event.
Christus also will offer free bike helmets for children, family safety information and door prizes that include tickets to Texas Rangers games, bicycles and more.
For information, visit ChristusGoodShepherd.org.