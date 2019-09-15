Christus Good Shepherd Health System in partnership with Longview Clinic Orthopaedic Association is providing a free sports injury clinic to area student athletes.
From now until Nov. 9, Christus Good Shepherd and Longview Orthopaedic Clinic Association will host a free sports injury clinic 8 to 9 a.m. Saturdays at Christus Good Shepherd NorthPark Medical Plaza, 323 E. Hawkins Parkway.
“Sports medicine and orthopedic providers will evaluate student athletes of all ages for their sports-related injuries,” Christus Good Shepherd Sports Medicine Coordinator Megan Wade said in a statement.
For information, call (903) 323.6582 or visit ChristusTrinityClinic.org/SportsMed .