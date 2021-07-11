Four days each week, Mike Amicone spends his time dedicated to serving the patients and staff at Christus Trinity Mother Frances in Tyler.
There’s a simple reason Amicone lends his time and talents to the hospital. Not only does it allow him to give back to his community, but he’s reaping more than he sows.
“I’m giving back but I’m gaining more than I’m giving back to tell you the truth,” Amicone said. “It’s the experiences I have with all these people. I just enjoy meeting them and listening to them.”
Amicone and his wife were born and raised in Colorado but moved to East Texas four years ago from Minnesota. They came here upon retiring. His wife also volunteers at Trinity Mother Frances, serving in the oncology unit.
While he enjoys fishing, hunting and traveling with his wife, Amicone also remains committed to serving his community.
At Trinity Mother Frances, Amicone volunteers on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays at the main entrance information desk. On Wednesdays, he volunteers in a waiting room where he assists people.
“The biggest responsibility I have is getting people where they want to go,” he said. That means he has to know where everything is at the hospital so he can direct patients and visitors.
He also makes badges for visitors, particularly for those going to the Labor and Delivery area and the nursery. Amicone also makes sure he has a wheelchair readily available at the main entrance for patients who come in needing quick assistance.
“It’s different every day,” he said of his experiences.
Volunteering at Trinity Mother Frances reminds Amicone of his profession in which he worked with and listened to veterans, talking to them about their experiences.
Visiting with patients and staff is what Amicone enjoys most about volunteering.
“I enjoy the people that come in and I enjoy the people that work here,” he said. “I’ve gotten to know some of the people here, quite a few of them. They’re all really friendly. It’s a really neat group.”
Amicone said he would encourage other people in the community to consider volunteering.
“I look forward to coming here every day,” he said.
To learn more about volunteering at Christus Trinity Mother Frances, visit www.christushealth.org/trinity/foundation/giving/volunteer.