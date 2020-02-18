A Longview church will ask the Planning and Zoning Commission this evening for a zoning change to allow for more parking.
Longview Christian Church, at 2400 McCann Road, wants to add head-in parking spaces along Hampton Court that would mirror the existing parking spaces in the street’s medians. To do so, the church needs the property rezoned from single family to planned development.
Commissioners also will consider plat applications for properties at 1328 Heritage Blvd., 827 Fisher Road and 5208 Judson Road.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, at 300 W. Cotton St.