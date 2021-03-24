New Beginnings Baptist Church is set to host the Upshur County Heroes Banquet on Saturday to honor first responders.
The banquet, scheduled 6 to 8 p.m. at the church’s Gilmer campus, is free and open to the public with registration.
The scheduled guest speaker is Si “Uncle Si” Robertson from the TV program “Duck Dynasty.”
First responders will be awarded gifts, and special awards also will be announced during the event.
New Beginnings Baptist Church will provide free child care for children up to fifth grade. The church is at 1977 Texas 155 in Gilmer.
Attendees can register at tinyurl.com/rxux7snn .