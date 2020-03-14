Several Longview church leaders have taken precautionary steps for their congregants in response to the outbreak of the new coronavirus but say they are keeping faith foremost in their minds. At least one church has canceled all services for the next two weeks.
“We’re continuing to stay in prayer about this situation,” said Vince Williams, deacon board chairman at Growing Valley Baptist Church. “What we’re going to do is the church is going to go in prayer pertaining to this coronavirus and pray for those that have been affected by it and pray that others don’t get affected by this, because prayer is the key thing to any situation.”
By direction of its bishop, St. Michael & All Angels’ Episcopal Church has canceled all of its public services for the next two weeks.
In a Facebook post Friday night, the Rev. Tracey Carroll said that no groups of 10 or more people would be allowed to gather at the church during that time. She said groups of fewer than 10 will be allowed to meet at their discretion.
Carroll said she was working on ways the congregation could worship together on a social media app.
“We also can gather in groups on Skype or Facebook Messenger or other things for study and conversation,” she wrote.
She also encouraged members to find ways to help those who are not able to leave their house during the outbreak.
“As a church, we must be mindful of some of our folks who may need us to help them with things like groceries and other services,” she said.
Few other churches, if any, had canceled worship services for this weekend by Friday night, but several had adjusted other weekly meeting schedules or issued statements explaining both what they’re doing to protect church members and how church members can best protect themselves while still practicing their faith.
“We should never underestimate the importance of finding healthy ways to reach out and help people,” First United Methodist Church-Longview’s pastor the Rev. Jay Johnson said.
FUMC hadn’t canceled Sunday worship services but had postponed a Wednesday evening fellowship event indefinitely “because we don’t feel like it’s prudent to have a fellowship event at this time,” Johnson said.
About 1,400 people are members of FUMC-Longview, which holds four worship serves each Sunday with attendance ranging from 25 to 250 attendees in each service, or about 500 total for the day, he said.
The church was asking its congregation to observe faithful measures to minimize social contact and exhibit as much social distancing as possible.
Custodial staff also is disinfecting and sterilizing at a higher rate than normal and keeping restrooms stocked with soap and paper towels, he said.
“We’re also for, the short term, suspending communion both in worship as well as in our community ministry to nursing homes and assisted living centers, just temporarily,” Johnson said. “We just don’t want to do anything to increase the unhealthy contact or spread.”
However, FUMC believes that “it’s still important to observe our faith,” he said adding that worship services can be viewed online through streaming services, on Facebook or on a week-delayed broadcast Sundays on KLTV-TV.
“We think that spiritual support and faith assistance is as vital as our steps to provide a safe and healthy place for our ministry to occur,” Johnson said, “and so it is very important that as we protect one another from spread or any other concerns of viral infection, we want to also know that people need support in their journey, and their faith is vital to that support.”
The Catholic Diocese of Tyler issued a statement Friday postponing or canceling all nonliturigical events and public gatherings on parish or diocesan property — including faith formation and religious education classes, parish meetings, retreats, conferences and other public events.
The celebration of Mass should continue according to normal parish schedules, according to the Diocese, and temporary liturgical regulations announced Tuesday remain in effect.
Catholic church members in high-risk categories — because they have current illness, are age 60 or over, or suffer from a chronic health condition or compromised immune system — are asked not to attend Sunday Mass but instead, if possible, devote some time to prayer and make a spiritual communion, according to the Diocese.
Many churches have directed members to their online sites for their latest responses to COVID-19, the strain of the new coronavirus.
“We’re basically directing everyone to the web page we’ve set up, which has some general information and what our church is doing,” Mobberly Baptist Church Director of Communications Scott Link said.
The web page, at www.mobberly.org/corona , also had links to Mobberly’s adjusted events schedule and how to stay connected as well as how members can pray.
“We have several bullet points there,” Link said.
The page also included a statement from the Southern Baptist Convention, which has asked its membership and more than 47,500 churches to commit to a dedicated time of prayer Sunday “to seek the Lord in unity” about the COVID-19 global epidemic.
Mobberly has canceled its Marriage Moments event in Marshall that was to be held next week. Also, no KidsLIFE children’s classes will meet Wednesday.
Meanwhile, its Gen M session on Tuesday will go on as scheduled, but no child care will be available because the church primarily uses students from East Texas Baptist University, which won’t have on-campus classes again until March 23.
The 89-year-old Growing Valley Baptist Church has about 250 members, but Sunday morning worship services generally attract about 75 to 80 worshippers, Williams said.
Morning services will go on as always, he said, but the church has canceled Sunday afternoon services — which can attract about 100 people — until further notice.
“Right now, the only thing we’re going to limit is any evening services,” he said. “On Sunday, we will be discussing with the congregation about the importance of good hygiene and making sure you keep your hands washed. The perspective that we’re approaching is we’re continuing to stay in prayer about this situation.”
Oakland Heights Baptist Church also directed members to its website, www.ohbc.org/covid19-update , on Friday.
“We will have small group and worship activities this Sunday, March 15,” the church said on its website, though offerings will be collected in drop areas before and after services at entry and exit doors. “Older members and those in higher risk categories may choose to watch the morning service by live stream as a possible alternative to staying connected with your church during this time. Everyone with a cough or fever should remain home.”
Oakland Heights has postponed its Lord’s Supper event originally scheduled Sunday.