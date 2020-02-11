Cities, schools and emergency service districts will pay twice as much to lease Gregg County’s new voting machines as it did in 2019, after the Gregg County Commissioners Court approved a rate hike Monday.
The increase is meant to partially offset the $1.12 million spent by the county last summer to buy the Verity Duo Voting System.
Since 2006, local governments have leased voting equipment from Gregg County at a fee of $100 per voting machine unit, along with a $10 programming setup fee for each voting district and $10 for each office on the ballot.
Elections Administrator Kathryn Nealy said county leaders kept in mind that, in 2006, the county received grants to reduce the cost of voting machines.
Last year, the county received no grant funding when it purchased the Verity Duo system from Hart InterCivic Inc.
“We don’t have (the old voting system) anymore, so I had mentioned to the entities (to) be prepared that their rates would go up because our rates went up,” Nealy said.
The state Election Code allows counties to lease its voting equipment to cities, school districts or other entities at a rate up to 10% of the system’s purchase price.
Nealy called 10% “outrageously expensive,” so she asked county commissioners to set a rate of either 5% or a flat $200 per piece of equipment because either rate would cost about the same.
The court approved the 5% rate.
Last year, the city of Longview and Longview ISD spent more than $9,000 each on equipment for their elections, she said. That amount will about double under the rate commissioners’ unanimously approved Monday, but at one point before the vote, members of the court differed on whether cities, schools and emergency services districts should pony up more.
Pct. 4 Commissioner Shannon Brown, who is one year removed from being mayor of the city of Easton, said would recommend a lower rate.
Pct. 3 Commissioner Gary Boyd said he wasn’t in favor of a lower rate and added, “I believe it should be more.”
Pct. 1 Commissioner Ronnie McKinney asked Nealy a series of questions: “Who does the training on the voting machines? ... Who delivers it? ... Who picks the product up?”
To each question, Nealy answered that the county conducts the training, delivers the machines and picks them up after the elections.
After the vote, County Judge Bill Stoudt said he hoped that the court didn’t make anyone upset, but “at the same time, we’ve got to recuperate some of these costs.”
In other business, a second change order was approved in the county’s contract for Phase 2 taxi-lane improvements at the East Texas Regional Airport.
Purchasing Director Kelli Davis said the change order results in a $3,950 cost reduction to the county.
The court also authorized Davis to seek sealed proposals for a grant management services firm. Gregg County is anticipating a grant from the Texas Department of Transportation’s 2020 Texas County Transportation Infrastructure Fund.
A grant manager is a requirement of grant recipients, Davis said.
Commissioners also acknowledged the 2019 Racial Profiling Report for the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Maxey Cerliano said the county reported more than 8,000 contacts with people in the public and yet again had no reported complaints.
Pct. 2 Commissioner Darryl Primo led off several notes of congratulations to Cerliano and the entire sheriff’s office team.
“That’s another year of good effort and good hard work. I think we all benefit by it. Job well done,” Primo said.