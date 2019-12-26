The city of Longview has set up an online entry form for entries into the Longview 150 parade.
Called the Grande Sesquicentennial Trek, the event scheduled for 10 a.m. April 18 will celebrate the 150th anniversary of the city's founding.
"Given the potential scope of creating and constructing some of the floats, we wanted to get this information out as soon as possible," Community Services Director Laura Hill said.
The parade entry form, award information and rules can be found at www.cognitoforms.com/CityOfLongview1/Longview150Parade .
The parade theme is "Celebrating Longview: Our Past, Present & Future, 1870-2020."
Some organizations already have determined their floats, Hill said. Among them is the Rotary Club of Longview, which is planning to build a replica of one of the city's original streetcars.
Six awards have been sponsored with the winners receiving $250, a customized trophy and "bragging rights" for at least the next 50 years, she said.
Anyone needing "historical inspiration" is asked to Google "Longview 1939" and watch the old home movie footage on YouTube.com of "Friendly Trek" Parades from 1939 and 1940, Hill said. The Lobo Band uniforms look gold in the footage, she said.
The 2020 sesquicentennial parade will begin at the corner of Green and Whaley streets in downtown Longview. The parade will travel west to Horaney Street, south to Methvin Street and then proceed east to Third Street. The parade staging area will be along Whaley Street from Green Street east to Fourth Street. All units will reenter the staging area at Methvin and Third streets before disbanding.
Award categories are: Mayor’s Award for best overall float; the Cavender’s Boot City Grand Marshal’s Award; the Most Representative of Community Spirit Award from the Longview Chamber of Commerce; the Americana Award for most patriotic sponsored by the Friends of the Longview Public Library; the Showmanship Award for best unique theme development and most beautiful float sponsored by Keep Longview Beautiful, Inc.; Heritage Award for the best scenes of yesteryear sponsored by the Gregg County Historical Museum; and the Innovator Award for most outstanding use of imagination, innovation and technology by Longview Economic Development Corp.