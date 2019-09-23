A consultant whose $50,000 price tag raised questions earlier this month was credited Monday with saving $1.75 million in insurance costs to the city of Longview employee health plan.
Health Plan Trustees unanimously agreed to switch stop loss insurance carriers, picking QBE Insurance Group over current provider Swiss RE.
Brent Weegar, a senior vice president with the city's consultant, recommended the switch because QBE proposed providing stop loss insurance next year at a total yearly cost of $65,186 more than what the city will pay Swiss RE this year.
That's because Swiss RE's proposal for next year would have come with a $1.815 million increase in cost — from $13,371,688 in 2019, to $15,187,086 in 2020, Weeger said. QBE proposed a cost of $13,436,874.
"So basically at the end of the day, the maximum liability to the city ... is only increasing 0.5%, or $65,186 a year," said Weegar, of IPS Advisors/Hub International.
Hub, a Chicago-based risk management firm, was hired under a $50,000 contract at the Sept. 12 Longview City Council meeting, though District 6 Councilman Steve Pirtle questioned a city administrator for several minutes and expressed displeasure about growing consulting costs to the city.
Pirtle eventually told Director of Administration Mary Ann Miller, "As long as you feel like we can justify this by recouping this, then I feel like I don't really have that big of an issue, but it's a hard pill to swallow."
Miller, who serves on Health Plan Trustees Board alongside City Manager Keith Bonds, City Attorney Jim Finley and City Financial Director Angela Coen, said Monday that Weeger's stop loss recommendation was an example of his working for the city and its employees to bring the plan under control.
"Our consultant is also our broker of record and so he goes out on the city’s behalf and negotiates contract with different vendors in our health plan," she said, "so he has been working for quite some time to bring this deal to us."
Despite the switch in carriers, the city maintains a $150,000 stop loss deductible, unlimited lifetime and annual maximums in insurance and the same aggregate contract with QBE as it had with Swiss RE.
The savings came into play particularly in that Swiss RE said it would have "lasered out" the plan's four most costly claims which totaled more than $1.4 million, Weeger said. One employee's claim this year reached $800,000, while three other claims ranged from $300,000 to $650,000.
"There’s a certain dollar amount that all of our employees have to meet with their claims before stop loss starts paying us back, and that is $150,000. When people are lasered, then they have to pay and then the city has to pay up to this amount," Miller said.
"The employee isn’t paying $150,000 because they have deductibles and they have maximum medical out of pocket, so the plan has to pay... But on larger claims, there’s a larger number we have to meet before we start getting paid back."
QBE's proposal lasers no employee claims, which means that the insurer pays those costs — not the city nor the employee, Weeger said.
Swiss RE "wanted to laser four individuals," he said, "so that represented about another $1.475 million in liability for the city if you wanted to stay with Swiss RE."
All told, the switch increases the plan's cost 0.5% with QBE, rather than 13.6% had it renewed with Swiss RE, the consultant said.