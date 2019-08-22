Longview is joining with other cities served by AEP-Southwestern Electric Power Co. as they voice concerns about the company's proposal to buy wind energy.
The Longview City Council agreed Thursday to join with a coalition in a state review of the proposal — all in an effort to protect customers' future base rates.
Cities Advocating Reasonable Deregulation, a coalition of cities where SWEPCO has electric utility customers, wants to intervene in the state review to try to prevent SWEPCO's wind energy acquisition from becoming a future cost burden on its customers.
SWEPCO is acquiring three wind facilities that will provide 1,485 megawatts of electricity at a total project cost of $1.996 billion, according to Longview City Attorney Jim Finley.
"We’re looking at the potential of how it could significantly affect the base rates," Finley said.
SWEPCO has applied to the state Public Utility Commission to acquire an interest in three wind energy generation facilities under a project the company says will provide $2.1 billion in cost savings compared with not having the three facilities.
"This proposal supports SWEPCO’s long-term plan of significantly increasing its use of more environmentally friendly energy sources, such as wind and solar," the company said in a media statement on July 15.
CARD, which represents Longview, Kilgore, White Oak and many other cities and towns, wants to make certain what SWEPCO can include in its future base rates, Finley said.
The company estimates that the facilities could earn about $750 million in production tax credits over the first 10 years of operation.
Part of the review is for SWEPCO to make certain what it can include in customers' base rates.
"I guess there’s questions as to the certainty as to the cost of fuel that’s going to be in the future, the tax credits, utilizing those and then the cost of the project," Finley said, "and so we’re trying to intervene to make sure that whatever is included in the base rate with all of these factors ... that the project could be supported without creating too much of a burden just on the ratepayers just to fund the project."
CARD normally intervenes when SWEPCO asks to adjust its rates. Because this case is not a rate-making proceeding, the cities won't be reimbursed their expenses for participating in the proceeding, Finley said.
Rough estimates for CARD attorney fees is between about $80,000 and $110,000, a cost that will be shared among all of the participating cities, he said.
The City Council approved the authorization to intervene as part of its consent agenda Thursday during its regular meeting.
Also under the consent agenda, the city unanimously agreed to apply for and accept several grants and donations that will be used in its public safety and parks divisions.
The largest grant is up to $350,000 from the Texas Community Development Block Grant Program Disaster Relief/Urgent Need Fund.
Fire Chief J.P. Steelman said the money would help deal with the excessive amount of vegetative storm debris the city acquired during the May 8 storm, when the National Weather Service said a straight-line wind event hit Longview.
If approved, the grant would require no local matching funds.
Meanwhile, a $30,478 grant coming from the U.S. Department of Justice is devoted to youth crime prevention initiatives in the city's Partners in Prevention office.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency is providing a $150,000 Hazard Mitigation grant to the city so that it can acquire flood-prone property at 2201 Airline Road.
Multiple donors contributed to $125,000 in funding for various parks projects and the purchase of emergency responder equipment, Financial Services Director Angela Coen said.
An up to $10,000 grant from Koch Companies Public Sector LLC will be used to buy special operations equipment for the fire department, Steelman said.
Council members also approved an agreement to provide geographic information systems support and management services to the city of Henderson.
The agreement has an initial year in which Henderson will pay $60,000 to Longview for information technology help. The contract comes with up to four years of renewals, and Longview GIS Manager Justin Cure said Thursday that the deal won't require hiring any additional employees.
Also, the city adopted Longview Economic Development Corp.'s recently amended bylaws.