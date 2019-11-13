An amendment before the Longview City Council would give City Manager Keith Bonds authority to approve certain expenses, contracts or agreements up to $250,000.
The request from Director of Finance Angela Coen is among several items on the council's agenda during its regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at City Hall, 300 W. Cotton St.
If approved, the 400% authorization increase would only be used for purchases in which a competitive bid process isn't required by law, Coen said.
City staff didn't have a specific dollar amount to say how much time or energy that the change would save, spokesman Shawn Hara said, but he added that it will expedite some purchasing processes while still honoring "the important values of competitive bidding and council approval through budgeting."
Currently, Bonds can approve up to $50,000 in accordance with the city's budget for purchases or contracts that are competitively bid and are exempt from the competitive bid process. If council members amend a city ordinance, the $50,000 limit would remain on all purchases in which the state requires competitive bids.
"These changes are meant to provide efficiency to the current purchasing process by significantly diminishing paperwork, improve the responsiveness and speed with which the city could acquire necessary equipment, supplies, and other materials and services, which would benefit the general health, safety, and welfare of the citizens," Coen said in her request to the city.
"This will help alleviate some of the time spent preparing items for agenda," Hara said, "but more importantly will help expedite the purchasing process by removing the waiting time to get an expenditure on a meeting agenda. It is not unusual for the council approval process to add up three to four weeks to the schedule of a purchase."
Contract change orders up to $50,000 also could be approved by the city manager under the proposed amendment, which would increase from the current change order authorization limit of $10,000.
The city's goal isn't to avoid council approval, Hara said, but rather to expedite projects that already have been included within the budget that the council has approved and are exempt from competitive bidding.
For example, he said when the city uses cooperative purchasing agreements, the service or product already has been vetted through a competitive bidding process at a state or regional level, so the city is already following those existing bids. Examples of purchases under cooperative agreements are traffic signal equipment or playground equipment.
"An example of sole source exemptions that would fall under this policy are the software maintenance expenditures for major systems like our work management system Cityworks. The software is a major part of our overall operations, and that maintenance expense can only be provided by that vendor," Hara said.
Along with the proposed amendment, the City Council's consent agenda includes two utility projects.
Water and wastewater improvements are planned at Luckett and Gum streets where the city wants to build a new Longview Police Department building.
J2 Construction Services of Gilmer was the low bidder for the project with a bid of $358,021, beating bids from three other firms in Tyler, Houston and Shreveport by at least $44,000. No Longview firm submitted a bid.
Funding for the improvements, if approved, will come from the city's Water Utilities and Drainage Capital Improvement Program funds, Public Works Director Rolin McPhee said.
Also, a Longview firm is poised to win a water system improvement project from the city.
D&D Pipeline Consultants submitted a bid of $563,017 to construct 3,360 linear feet of 6-inch and 8-inch water main, along with related work, at Second, Magrill and Whaley streets near downtown.
The bid from D&D Pipeline was more than $100,000 lower than competing bids from two Tyler firms, McPhee said. Funding for the project would come from the Utility Capital Improvement Program Fund.
Also on the agenda Thursday is a presentation about implementing a Walk of Stars in Longview, acceptance of a $57,000 donation from Longview PAWS (Pets are Worth Saving) and a zoning change on Ford Lane where AAON Coil Products has begun a $28 million expansion.