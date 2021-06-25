Longview's popular Cargill Long Trail is getting a $1.1 million facelift that's slated to be completed by early 2022.
The Longview City Council on Thursday approved awarding a $1.1 million contract to Reynolds & Kay Inc. of Tyler for the a reconstruction of Cargill Long Trail. Funding comes from a voter-approved 2018 bond election, and the price tag came in under the city's $1.25 million budget for the project.
The project includes a complete reconstruction of the trail, which the city initially acquired in 1971. An extension was added in 2001. The trail features an asphalt surface, and Parks and Recreation Director Scott Caron said Cargill Long Trail will be reconstructed in asphalt.
"Most of our main trails are in concrete; however, since this one has been in place it’s been in asphalt," Caron said. "When we had meetings with residents and talked about trails, they encouraged us to keep this trail in asphalt as opposed to concrete as it’s a softer running surface. Also for a nice, comprehensive park trail system, you need to have a variety of trail surfaces and so it’s nice for us to offer that for our residents."
Cargill Long Trail is about 3 miles in length. The trail starts in north Longview on Fourth Street and ends at Teague Park, located south of Marshall Avenue. The trail follows the former Port Boliver and Iron Ore (PB&IO) Railroad line.
The trail also made its mark in history when it became the second trail in Texas to be designated as a National Recreational Trail by the U.S. Department of the Interior.
"Now, there are over 500 of them but we’re the second one in Texas and the only one in East Texas," Caron said. "So, it is nationally recognized."
The reconstruction project will see the city redo the entire trail surface, including its sub-surface. The city also plans to make some drainage improvements along the trail.
The city received four bids for the work. Bids ranged from $1.1 million to $1.9 million. Reynolds & Kay was the low bidder at a total price tag of $1,180,739.
The construction project is expected to take five months to complete and Caron said the city is looking at early 2022 for a target opening date.