Longview Parks and Recreation is using social media to gauge public opinion about whether it’s too soon or right on time to ease up on social distancing restrictions related to the novel coronavirus, department Director Scott Caron has said.
In a post on the department’s Facebook page Wednesday, staff posted, “We are beginning to discuss reopening our programs like sports, pools and classes. How are you feeling about easing up on the coronavirus restrictions? Is it too soon or not soon enough? Would you participate in group activities? We would like to know how you feel.”
Within two days, more than 475 votes had been cast in an informal poll, and 63% voted that it was “too soon” to lift restrictions while 37% voted that “It is about time” to ease restrictions.
The poll ends Sunday.
“As a senior citizen with arthritis, I can really tell I am not getting enough exercise that my joints need,” Barbara McDaniel said in response. “I would be happy if (Paula Martin Jones Recreation Center) pool was open. Keep the showers and gym closed. We could wear cover-ups over our suits so we wouldn’t need (a) dressing room.”
Jonathan Neal-Bayne said that it was “way too soon” to ease up on restrictions.
Almost two weeks ago, the city closed down playgrounds at its parks — rolling up swings and wrapping caution tape around slides and other equipment after Mayor Andy Mack expanded his local order for social distancing in an effort to control the spread of COVID-19. Green spaces and trails within the park system remained open as did places for tennis and disc golf activities, but the city’s recreation centers and athletic facilities were closed and basketball goals were removed.
Executive orders from the mayor and Gov. Greg Abbott expire April 30. The governor has created the Strike Force to Open Texas that will make “recommendations on safely and strategically restarting and revitalizing all aspects of the Lone Star State,” Caron said Thursday.
“With that in mind, we have been developing various scenarios and plans for our operations including playgrounds, athletic fields, programs, outdoor pools and recreation centers,” Caron said. “Our main objective is focused on being able to allow our residents to safely enjoy these amenities while still adhering to the guidance provided by (the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), state and, of course, the mayor.”
Managing and monitoring park facilities present a number of challenges, he said, but his staff wants to be prepared once it is in a position to move forward.
“We miss having members in our recreation centers and participants at events, programs and activities, and we are always interested in their feedback,” Caron said. “Asking the question provides us some insight into a portion of our community and what their expectations are at the moment.”