City: Boil water order for most Longview residents expected through at least Saturday

Most Longview residents will need to continue to boil city water for several days after a ruptured main Wednesday significantly disrupted pressure and led to free bottled water distributions across the city.
Crews worked early Wednesday to isolate a 30-inch water main under a bridge along East Loop 281 near Birdsong Street. The city said a break in the “significant” line was the culprit of no water or severely decreased pressure.
City spokesman Richard Yeakley said Wednesday afternoon that city employees had separated the line from how water is supplied to residents, but he said it will be several days before tests can be performed that would lift the boil water order.
“Our Public Works Department is continuing to work on bringing the system back up to speed, and everything seems to be going well with that for now,” Yeakley said. “Residents should start seeing increased water pressure the rest of the day and into (Thursday) morning. With that comes its own challenges, particularly we will remain in a boil water notice.”
Yeakley said pressure will need to be restored before the city can gather a water sample and send it to a third-party laboratory for analysis. The lab will send the results back. If the results are good, the city will take another sample in 24 hours and again send it off to be tested.
The city needs two good tests to give residents the green light to use water without first boiling it.
“It will still take several days for the tests to come back to show the water is safe and to let us lift the boil water notice,” he said. “And we’re encouraging residents to be aware of that and to follow that guideline for their safety.”
A Wednesday afternoon statement said city officials anticipate the boil water notice will remain in place until at least Saturday.
During the boil order, customers in the area affected should bring city water to a vigorous boil for two minutes and then let it cool if it us to be used for human consumption, including for drinking, cooking and making ice.
Officials said bathing/showering is OK, but parents should use caution with young children who might take in bath water.
The city first notified residents just before 5 a.m. Wednesday with messages on its Facebook page along with text and email alerts about the water main break.
Initial messages said that all city customers were impacted and under the boil water order. Later, the city said in a statement that some of its northern customers were exempt and did not need to boil water before consumption.
The city is divided into two “pressure points,” according to the statement. The northern pressure zone, which includes an area partially bound to the north by FM 1844 and stretches in some places to Hawkins Parkway, was not affected by the break.
According to the city, residents who live in the northern pressure zone who have reduced water pressure should call Public Works at (903) 237-1240.
At 7 a.m., a crowd of about two dozen people stood outside Super 1 Foods on Marshall Avenue when it was scheduled to open.
A few minutes later, a store employee cracked the door and said the business was about to open but there would be a limit to the amount of water customers could buy — two cases or six gallons.
As the doors opened, people flocked first to the few pallets of cases of water at the front of the store. Felicia Robertson was among them.
She said she got to the store to be sure she was prepared.
“Because when we woke up this morning, we didn’t have any water — none in the bathroom, couldn’t flush the commodes, couldn’t brush our teeth, and so we just wanted to make sure we had enough," she said.
At Drug Emporium on Wednesday morning, store manager Ward Sutton said the business had a “good selection” of water in stock at all times but that it was going pretty quick and limits were in place.
"And it so happens I've got a shipment of water coming in (Wednesday)," he said.
Drug Emporium also set up portable restrooms in the store parking lot for customers to use, Sutton said.
The city of Longview partnered with Brookshire Grocery Co. to provide two water distribution sites Wednesday.
Residents could pick up bottled water at the Longview Convention Complex, 100 Grand Blvd., and in the south parking lot of the Longview Mall at 3500 McCann Road.
The distribution point at the convention complex ran out of water for a time midday Wednesday, but Yeakley said both locations had water as of 3:30 p.m.
David Pike, vice president/district manager with Brookshire, said the business got together two truckloads of water for the distribution points.
Resident Doug Medlin was in line Wednesday to get some at Longview Mall.
“I came home and was washing dishes, and the water died (Tuesday night),” he said. “So, I knew something was wrong.”
Medlin said that although the line for water stretched “around the mall,” it took only 10 to 15 minutes to get through it.
Yeakley said one distribution point is planned beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Longview Convention Complex.
He also cautioned residents to exercise water conservation by avoiding the use of city water for things such as irrigation systems, washing cars and running faucets when they are not in use.
“We’ve heard how it’s affecting (residents’) lives, and so we’re going work our tails off to get it fixed up so that they can get their water back,” he said.