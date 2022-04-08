The city of Longview has lifted a boil water order for most residents.
Water samples collected received good results today on tests after the boil water order was issued following a main water line break early Wednesday.
“This test confirms that the water in Longview is safe for consumption, following our recent citywide event,” Director of Public Works Dwayne Archer said. “I couldn’t be prouder of our crews that quickly isolated the issue and restored our system without any additional complications.”
City staff on Thursday collected water at two residences and sent the sample to be tested at a third-party laboratory. The city on Friday said the results were good, and that residents can again consume city water without first boiling it.
The city is continuing to flush the water system, it said in a statement. Residents who experience any discoloration in city water, should run the system for a time to allow the water to circulate.
Prior to consumption, the city suggested residents follow these guidelines:
- Flush hot water faucets for 15 minutes, and cold-water faucets for five minutes or until it feels cold.
- Flush your refrigerator filter for a least a quart of water, or change the filter.
- Ice cubes from refrigerators: automatic ice dispensers should be emptied of ice made during the boil order and run through a 24-hour cycle, discarding the ice to assure purging of the icemaker water supply line.
- Run your dishwasher empty for a full cycle.
- Recommend changing all water filters currently in use
Residents with additional water issues should contact the Public Works Department at (903) 237-1240.
Archer said in a statement Thursday that it was “the most significant water line break we have ever experienced.” He also praised city staff for their response to the break.
The boil water notice caused all three of the main school districts that service the city — Longview, Pine Tree and Spring Hill ISDs — to cancel classes on Wednesday. Pine Tree and Spring Hill ISDs resumed classes on Thursday. Longview ISD students returned on Friday.
The water main break also sent residents scrambling for clean drinking water and businesses, especially restaurants, examining how to continue to serve customers.
Water distribution points were set up for residents to get free drinking water. Bottled water provided by Brookshire Grocery Company was available Wednesday at the Longview Convention Complex, 100 Grand Blvd., and at the Longview Mall. The city on Thursday consolidated to just the Longview Convention Complex with bottled water while supplies last and bulk water available for residents who bring water-safe containers.
A portion of North Longview was excluded from the boil water notice because it is in a separate "pressure zone," the city said.