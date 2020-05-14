The city of Longview will use drainage tax revenue to buy two properties with a history of flooding issues, and council members have picked a contractor to build Phase II of the arboretum.
Council members authorized staff to buy 1238 Eden Drive and 1240 Eden Drive at a purchase price of $250,500 during their regular Thursday held by teleconference. However, $50,000 of that will go to the East Eden Homeowners Association.
In 2017, homeowners there said flooding had affected their residences and that they had spent thousands of dollars to repair flood damages. At that time, a city engineer said an inadequate storm drainage system was contributing to repetitive flooding in the neighborhood.
To acquire the properties, the city negotiated a settlement with the East Eden Homeowners Association to be released from future dues and maintenance fees that the homeowners owed to the association over the next 30 years, Public Works Director Rolin McPhee said.
Funding for the purchase will come from the city’s drainage capital improvement fund. The city’s 1/4-cent drainage sales tax, enacted in October 1992, generates revenue for the fund.
In other business Thursday, Casey Slone Construction of Marshall was awarded a $358,000 contract for Phase II construction of the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center. The work will include added parking, site lighting, an entry kiosk, pergolas and related work on the 26-acre facility on West Cotton Street.
Funding comes from the bond measure approved in 2019 by voters.
Also Thursday, the council approved the sale of almost an acre of property on Holland Street to Komatsu Mining Corp.
The property can't be developed because it is in a floodplain with several sewer lines traversing it, according to the city. Komatsu asked for the 0.948-acre site to better secure its facilities on High Street.
During the meeting, a video was shown of District 4 Councilwoman Kristen Ishihara accepting the oath of office for her third term on the council. Ishihara was unopposed in her reelection bid.