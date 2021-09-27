A decision naming a new manager for the city bus system Longview Transit will stand.
A three-member committee Monday morning voted to deny the protest filed by bus system manager RATP Dev and stick with a decision recommended by city staff members and approved by City Council to award the contract to Waco-based Hendrickson Transportation. RATP is the successor of the original company that has been operating Longview Transit since the bus system launched in 2003.
"What the committee said (Monday) was we are not reviewing who the right choice should be," said city spokesman Shawn Hara. Instead, the review was about whether the original committee that recommended changing bus operators acted within the guidelines of the request for proposals from potential operators.
"They looked at that and based on what was brought forward, they did not see anything had been done incorrectly," Hara said.
The protest committee consisted of Chairwoman Mary Ann Miller, director of administrative services; and members Michael Shirley, development services director; and Kim Adams, finance manager. The protest review included testimony from Sara Staha with the Dallas law firm Holland and Knight on behalf of RATP Dev and John Hendrickson, president of Hendrickson Transportation.
Hendrickson, who started his company in 2019, previously worked for RATP Dev.
Staha reiterated points in the protest RATP filed over the decision, which said:
“(Hendrickson Transportation) is not a responsive and responsible proposer eligible for contract award. In addition, the city’s evaluation of the proposals was not conducted pursuant to the request for proposals,” the written protest from attorneys representing RATP Dev states.
“The (request for proposals) states that the contract award will be made to the ‘responsible proposer whose proposal meets the requirements of the (request for proposals), and will be advantageous to the City of Longview with respect to operational plan, quality, cost, and other factors as evaluated by the City of Longview.’... The city received four proposals in response to the (request for proposals). In addition to proposals from RATP Dev and (Hendrickson Transportation), the city received proposals from First Transit and the East Texas Council of Governments. RATP Dev submitted the lowest cost proposal with a total cost of $1,549,045.37. ETCOG submitted the second-lowest cost proposal ($1,723,882.04), followed by (Hendrickson Transportation) ($1,753,431.00), and then First Transit ($1,932,242.49)."
While RATP Dev argued that Hendrickson did not provide the number of required examples of similar projects, the city disagrees, Hara said.
"We think it was similar," Hara said, and the language in the request for proposals does not require the city to reject the proposals if all the example projects weren't similar to the city's bus operation.
Staha said city taxpayers "will pay hundreds of thousands more under the contract" with Hendrickson as opposed to the proposed contract with RATP-Dev. She argued that Hendrickson is not a responsible or responsive proposer under the original request for proposals that was issued, based in part on the number of similar projects it submitted as having been involved in and RATP's assertion that one of the projects Hendrickson submitted is not actually similar to operating Longview Transit.
Staha described the proposal evaluation process as "arbitrary and capricious" and not following with Texas local government code requirements and requirements in the request for proposals.
Hara said a request for proposals is different from taking "a pure bid' for purchasing a product or service based on price alone. The original committee reviewed the proposals for technical aspects as well as cost, but cost is not the main factor. Evaluation factors are weighted based on federal guidance, he said. Information about the specific evaluations was not immediately available Monday.
Miller, the committee's chairwoman, spoke toward the end of the meeting, saying the committee was not there to determine the best transit management service for the city.
"That was the (original) review committee's responsibility," she said, and the committee's task Monday was to determine if any part of the request for proposals was violated.
She also noted that the original request for proposals states that "proposals that do not comply with all the terms and conditions"... "may be rejected." It does not say "will" be rejected, Miller said.
"(The original committee) chose not to do that. In my mind that is given to them by the (request for proposals) document," she said.
Also, Miller disagreed with the points where RATP Dev argued that Hendrickson was not a "responsible" proposer.
"There's not a point on there that I can say they don't meet," Miller said. "I believe they're responsible."
Staha hinted that there could be legal action taken in regard to this issue, but the law firm did not respond to a request for information about whether RATP Dev would seek court action against the city.
Hara said the city now would work to finalize the new contract to make the switch in transit managers. He said it will be a change in management with no drastic changes to bus service.