From staff reports
Longview
Longview City Hall will be closed today and Wednesday. To report a water or sewer emergency, call (903) 236-3030.
Sanitation, recycling and yard waste will not be collected Wednesday. Instead, the regular trash collection day will shift one day later for all routes during the holiday week. Because of the large trash collection amounts after the Christmas holiday, residents are asked to not set yard waste curbside until their next scheduled collection in January.
The compost site will be closed today and Wednesday.
The Longview Public Library and its book drop will be closed today and Wednesday.
Longview Transit’s fixed route service will close at noon today and remain closed through Wednesday.
County offices
All county offices in Gregg, Rusk and Upshur counties will be closed today and Wednesday.
Area municipalities
The following will be closed today and Wednesday; trash and recycling will not be collected today. Instead, the regular trash collection day will shift one day later for all routes during the holiday week:
- Gladewater City Hall
- Henderson City Hall
- Kilgore City Hall
- Marshall City Hall
- White Oak City Hall
- Hallsville City Hall
- Gilmer City Hall
- Carthage City Hall will be closed today through Thursday.
Federal government
Federal offices and the U.S. Postal Service will close Wednesday. Mail will not be delivered Wednesday.
Banks, markets
All banks will be closed Wednesday.
U.S. financial markets will be closed Wednesday.
FedEx and UPS
The FedEx office at 913 W. Loop 281 in Longview will be open 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and closed Wednesday.
The UPS store at 510 E. Loop 281 will be open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and closed Wednesday.
News-Journal
News-Journal offices will be open 8 a.m. to noon today and closed Wednesday. Circulation customer service representatives will be available by phone 6 a.m. to noon today and 6 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at (903) 237-7777 or (800) 825-9799.