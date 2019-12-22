From staff reports
Most East Texas city and county offices will be closed for the Christmas holiday. Here’s a look:
LongviewLongview City Hall will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday. To report a water or sewer emergency, call (903) 236-3030.
Sanitation, recycling and yard waste will not be collected Wednesday. Instead, the regular trash collection day will shift one day later for all routes during the holiday week. Because of the large trash collection amounts after the Christmas holiday, residents are asked to not set yard waste curbside until their next scheduled collection in January.
The compost site will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
The Longview Public Library and its book drop will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
Longview Transit’s fixed route service will close at noon Tuesday and remain closed through Wednesday.
County officesAll county offices in Gregg, Rusk and Upshur counties will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
Area municipalitiesThe following will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday; trash and recycling will not be collected Tuesday. Instead, the regular trash collection day will shift one day later for all routes during the holiday week:
■ Gladewater City Hall
■ Henderson City Hall
■ Kilgore City Hall
■ Marshall City Hall
■ White Oak City Hall
■ Hallsville City Hall
■ Gilmer City Hall
Carthage City Hall will be closed Tuesday through Thursday.
Federal governmentFederal offices and the U.S. Postal Service will close Wednesday. Mail will not be delivered Wednesday.
Banks, marketsAll banks will be closed Wednesday.
U.S. financial markets will be closed Wednesday.
FedEx and UPSThe FedEx office at 913 W. Loop 281 in Longview will be open 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and closed Wednesday.
The UPS store at 510 E. Loop 281 will be open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and closed Wednesday.
News-Journal officesNews-Journal offices will be open 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday and closed Wednesday. Circulation customer service representatives will be available by phone 6 a.m. to noon Tuesday and 6 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at (903) 237-7777 or (800) 825-9799.