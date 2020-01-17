From staff reports
East Texas city and county offices and post offices will be closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Here’s a look:
Longview
Longview City Hall will be closed Monday. To report a water or sewer emergency, call (903) 236-3030. Monday’s scheduled trash pickup will remain normal.
The Longview Public Library will be closed Monday. The book drops will remain open.
Green Street, Broughton and Paula Martin Jones recreation centers will be closed Monday.
Longview Transit will remain on its regular schedule.
Area municipalities
Kilgore City Hall will be closed Monday. Trash and recycling will run as normal.
Gladewater City Hall will be closed Monday. Tuesday trash day is unaffected.
Hallsville City Hall will be closed Monday. Trash and recycling will run as normal.
White Oak City Hall will be closed Monday. Trash and recycling will run as normal.
Gilmer City Hall will be closed Monday. Trash and recycling will run as normal.
Henderson City Hall will be closed Monday. Trash and recycling will run as normal.
Marshall City Hall will be closed Monday. Scheduled trash and recycling will run as normal.
Carthage City Hall will be closed Monday. Trash and recycling will run as normal.
Schools/colleges
These school districts and colleges will be closed Monday:
Longview ISD, Pine Tree ISD, Spring Hill ISD, Hallsville ISD, Kilgore ISD, White Oak ISD, Gladewater ISD, Sabine ISD, Gilmer ISD, Henderson ISD, Kilgore College, Kilgore College-Longview, University of Texas at Tyler Longview Center and LeTourneau University.
County offices
All offices in Gregg, Rusk, Harrison, Upshur and Panola counties will be closed Monday.
Federal government
Federal offices and the U.S. Postal Service will be closed Monday. Mail will not be delivered Monday.
Banks, markets
All banks and U.S. financial markets will be closed Monday.
FedEx and UPS
FedEx and UPS will make deliveries Monday.
News-Journal offices
News-Journal offices will be open Monday.