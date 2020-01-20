From staff reports
East Texas city and county offices and post offices will be closed today for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Here’s a look:
LongviewLongview City Hall will be closed today. To report a water or sewer emergency, call (903) 236-3030. Today’s scheduled trash pickup will remain normal.
The Longview Public Library will be closed today. The book drops will remain open.
Green Street, Broughton and Paula Martin Jones recreation centers will be closed today.
Longview Transit will remain on its regular schedule.
Area municipalitiesKilgore City Hall will be closed today. Trash and recycling will run as normal.
Gladewater City Hall will be closed today. Tuesday trash day is unaffected.
Hallsville City Hall will be closed today. Trash and recycling will run as normal.
White Oak City Hall will be closed today. Trash and recycling will run as normal.
Gilmer City Hall will be closed today. Trash and recycling will run as normal.
Henderson City Hall will be closed today. Trash and recycling will run as normal.
Marshall City Hall will be closed today. Scheduled trash and recycling will run as normal.
Carthage City Hall will be closed today. Trash and recycling will run as normal.
Schools/collegesThese school districts and colleges will be closed today:
Longview ISD, Pine Tree ISD, Spring Hill ISD, Hallsville ISD, Kilgore ISD, White Oak ISD, Gladewater ISD, Sabine ISD, Gilmer ISD, Henderson ISD, Kilgore College, Kilgore College-Longview, University of Texas at Tyler Longview Center and LeTourneau University.
County officesAll offices in Gregg, Rusk, Harrison, Upshur and Panola counties will be closed today.
Federal governmentFederal offices and the U.S. Postal Service will be closed today. Mail will not be delivered today.
Banks, marketsAll banks and U.S. financial markets will be closed today.
FedEx and UPSFedEx and UPS will make deliveries today.
News-Journal officesNews-Journal offices will be open today.