From staff reports
East Texas city and county offices and post offices will be closed Wednesday for the New Year’s Day holiday. Here’s a look:
LongviewLongview City Hall will be closed Wednesday. To report a water or sewer emergency, call (903) 236-3030. Scheduled trash pickup and recycling will remain normal today; however, trash will not be collected Wednesday. Trash collection days will shift one day later for the remainder of next week.
The Longview Public Library will close at 5 p.m. today and will be closed Wednesday. The book drops will remain open.
Broughton Recreation Center and Paula Martin Jones Recreation Center will be closed Wednesday.
Longview Transit will provide safe rides home beginning at 8 tonight until 3 a.m. Wednesday. To schedule trip in advance, call (903) 753-2287, ext. 10. Longview Transit will not operate Wednesday but will run as normal on Thursday.
Area municipalitiesKilgore City Hall will be closed Wednesday. Trash and recycling will run as normal.
Gladewater City Hall will be closed Wednesday. Scheduled trash pickups for Wednesday will be pushed back one day.
Hallsville City Hall will be closed Wednesday. Trash and recycling will run as normal.
White Oak City Hall will be closed Wednesday. Trash and recycling will run as normal.
Gilmer City Hall will be closed Wednesday. Trash and recycling will run as normal.
Henderson City Hall will be closed Wednesday. Trash and recycling will run as normal.
Marshall City Hall will be closed Wednesday. Trash and recycling will run as normal.
Carthage City Hall will be closed Wednesday. Trash and recycling will run as normal.
Gregg CountyAll offices will be closed Wednesday.
Federal governmentFederal offices and the U.S. Postal Service will be closed Wednesday. Mail will not be delivered Wednesday.
News-Journal officesNews-Journal offices will be closed Wednesday. Circulation customer service representatives will be available by phone from 6 to 10 a.m. at either (903) 237-7777 or (800) 825-9799.
Banks, marketsAll banks will be closed Wednesday, as will U.S. financial markets.
FedEx and UPSFedEx and UPS will not make any deliveries Wednesday.