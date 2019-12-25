From staff reports
Most East Texas city and county offices will be closed today for the Christmas holiday. Here’s a look:
LongviewLongview City Hall will continue to be closed today. To report a water or sewer emergency, call (903) 236-3030.
Sanitation, recycling and yard waste will not be collected today. Instead, the regular trash collection day will shift one day later for all routes during the holiday week. Because of the large trash collection amounts after the Christmas holiday, residents are asked to not set yard waste curbside until their next scheduled collection in January.
The compost site will continue to be closed today.
The Longview Public Library and its book drop will continue to be closed today.
Longview Transit’s fixed route service will remain closed through today.
County officesAll county offices in Gregg, Rusk and Upshur counties will continue to be closed today.
Area municipalitiesThe following will continue to be closed today; trash and recycling will not be collected. Instead, the regular trash collection day will shift one day later for all routes during the holiday week:
■ Gladewater City Hall
■ Henderson City Hall
■ Kilgore City Hall
■ Marshall City Hall
■ White Oak City Hall
■ Hallsville City Hall
■ Gilmer City Hall
Carthage City Hall will continue to be closed today through Thursday.
Federal governmentFederal offices and the U.S. Postal Service will be closed today. Mail will not be delivered today.
Banks, marketsAll banks will be closed today.
U.S. financial markets will be closed today.
FedEx and UPSThe FedEx office at 913 W. Loop 281 in Longview will be closed today.
The UPS store at 510 E. Loop 281 will be closed today.
News-Journal officesNews-Journal offices will be closed today. Circulation customer service representatives will be available by phone 6 to 10 a.m. today at (903) 237-7777 or (800) 825-9799.