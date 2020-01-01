From staff reports
East Texas city and county offices and post offices will be closed today for the New Year’s Day holiday. Here’s a look:
LongviewLongview City Hall will be closed today. To report a water or sewer emergency, call (903) 236-3030. Trash will not be collected today. Trash collection days will shift one day later for the remainder of next week.
The Longview Public Library will remain closed today. The book drops will remain open.
Broughton Recreation Center and Paula Martin Jones Recreation Center will be closed today.
Longview Transit will not operate today. Regular service will resume Thursday.
Area municipalitiesKilgore City Hall will be closed today. Trash and recycling will run as normal.
Gladewater City Hall will be closed today. Scheduled trash pickups for today will be pushed back one day.
Hallsville City Hall will be closed today. Trash and recycling will run as normal.
White Oak City Hall will be closed today. Trash and recycling will run as normal.
Gilmer City Hall will be closed today. Trash and recycling will run as normal.
Henderson City Hall will be closed today. Trash and recycling will run as normal.
Marshall City Hall will be closed today. Trash and recycling will run as normal.
Carthage City Hall will be closed today. Trash and recycling will run as normal.
Gregg CountyAll offices will be closed today.
Federal governmentFederal offices and the U.S. Postal Service will be closed today. Mail will not be delivered today.
News-Journal officesNews-Journal offices will be closed today. Circulation customer service representatives will be available by phone from 6 to 10 a.m. at either (903) 237-7777 or (800) 825-9799.
Banks, marketsAll banks will be closed today, as will U.S. financial markets.
FedEx and UPSFedEx and UPS will not make any deliveries today.