From Staff Reports
Most East Texas city and county offices, post offices, banks, FedEx and UPS will be closed Monday for the Labor Day holiday. Here’s a look:
Longview
Longview City Hall: City offices will be closed Monday and reopen with regular hours Tuesday. The Parks and Recreation Department office and Green Street, Broughton and Paula Martin Jones recreation centers will be closed Monday.
Longview trash service: Garbage collection will remain on schedule.
Longview compost site: The compost site will be closed as normal Monday and will be closed Tuesday for the holiday.
Longview Public Library: The library and book drop will be closed Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
Longview Transit: The city’s public bus transportation system will not run Monday.
Other municipalities
Municipal offices in local cities, including Kilgore, Gladewater, Hallsville, White Oak, Gilmer, Henderson and Carthage, will be closed Monday.
Counties
Area county offices, including Gregg, Upshur, Rusk and Panola, will be closed Monday.
Colleges
Kilgore College: No classes Monday, and offices will be closed.
LeTourneau University: Classes and offices will be open Monday.
News-Journal
News-Journal offices will be closed Monday. Circulation customer service representatives will be available by phone from 6 to 10 a.m. at (903) 237-7777 or (800) 825-9799.