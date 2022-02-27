The Longview Planning and Zoning Division and the Gregg County Historical Commission have set a historical marker workshop at 4 p.m. March 14 at the Development Services offices, 410 S. High St.
The workshop will cover topics such as how to conduct research, apply to the Texas Historical Commission’s Historical Marker program and write the marker narrative. Also, staff will discuss Longview’s Local Historic Landmark designation including current local landmarks, benefits of designation and how to apply for designation.
Gregg County is home to 116 historical markers, according to information from the Texas Historical Commission. Longview has 10 local historic landmarks designated by the Historic Preservation Commission.