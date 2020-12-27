Rather than send real Christmas trees to the landfill, the city of Longview encourages residents to give them new purpose as compost or fish habitats.
Trees may be taken to the city’s compost site at 2020 Swinging Bridge Road or set curbside with other yard waste.
The city asks that all decorations are removed, including flocking, tinsel and other ornamentation. Trees with such decoration and artificial trees will not be accepted, according to the city.
If leaving a tree curbside, allow 4 feet of room between the tree and the trash and recycling carts.
The mulch and compost that is produced at the compost site is available for free for city of Longview residents with proof of residency such as a driver’s license or water bill. Compost site hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.
Call (903) 237-1250 for information about Longview’s recycling programs or visit LongviewTexas.gov/Sanitation .