The city of Longview is looking into creating a nonprofit organization to take over the East Texas Advanced Manufacturing Academy and possibly Longview Early Graduation High School.
Longview LEAP, a tentative name, is a nonprofit organization the city might create to take over the campuses under Senate Bill 1882, pending Texas Education Agency approval, as part of Longview ISD’s attempt to turn all campuses into charter schools.
In May, Longview ISD got approval to turn six of its 13 schools into a district-within-a-district of charter campuses. Those campuses, operated by the nonprofit East Texas Advanced Academies, are East Texas Montessori Prep Academy, Ware East Texas Montessori Academy, Johnston-McQueen Elementary School, Bramlette STEAM Academy, J.L. Everhart Elementary School and Forest Park Magnet School.
The approval came after the passage of Senate Bill 1882. The legislation lays a path for a nonprofit charter school group to operate public school campuses. Longview ISD officials have hailed it as a way to fund innovative educational programs and receive a significant infusion of state money.
City spokesman Shawn Hara said that at the last Longview City Council meeting, Mayor Andy Mack spoke about the idea of a new nonprofit organization as a discussion item.
“As Longview ISD’s been looking at the idea of a charter, we then had the idea of what if we created a nonprofit that included the city, economic development and industry perspective,” Mack said.
Hara said development still is early and talks of adding the early graduation school are being considered by the district.
The school board would make the final decision on the partnership, Hara said.
Mack’s brother, Chris, has been a member of the Longview ISD school board since 1993.
If the partnership is approved, Longview ISD and Longview LEAP would have a performance contract like the district and ETAA have.
For just more than a year, East Texas Advanced Manufacturing Academy has offered college-level instruction from Texas State Technical College and Kilgore College in courses designed to provide area high school students either dual credits or the training needed to apprentice, intern or secure jobs at local industries.
Longview ISD serves as the academy’s fiscal manager. It pays salaries for the director and instructor, and it owns the equipment assets, while the Longview Chamber of Commerce Education Foundation leases the facility on West South Street in large part from a more than $1 million grant from the Longview Economic Development Corp.
Superintendent James Wilcox said the district is working with the city, chamber and economic development officials to improve the area.
“This wasn’t a vision of LISD,” he said. “This was a vision developed by the city, the chamber and LEDCO. What we’re trying to do is help ensure that it’s successful. It’s easier for us not to do any of this stuff. We’re trying to help the vision of the city, to make Longview a more attractive place for businesses to expand or bring their company in and resettle their employees.”
Curriculum would not change, Wilcox said. The district also would not make money off the manufacturing academy; all the money would go back into the campus and students, he said.
The amount from the state per student could be about $1,200, he said.
“Every campus receives a special amount based on demographics of that particular campus according to the Texas Education Agency,” Wilcox said. “The extra money that’s generated will go to provide student services.”
Since the academy still is new and does not have many students enrolled, it costs a lot to run, Wilcox said.
“The whole purpose behind everything we’re doing is increased participation and availability at the academy,” he said. “And we want that to be for the benefit of our students, and the benefit of the business manufacturing concerns industry, construction, all workforce in not just Longview but Gregg County greater area.”