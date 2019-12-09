Less than two months until Homeless Resource Day, the city of Longview has a significant need for food, hygiene and other items to fill its outreach bags.
“We have nothing,” Community Services Director Laura Hill said of items ranging from toothpaste to trail mix and tissues given to homeless people who come Jan. 23 to Longview Exhibit Building in search of social outreach and health services.
Donations can be dropped off at the Longview Public Library during regular business hours. Newgate Mission will be assembling bags, Hill said.
Hygiene kits are typically packaged in gallon-size plastic zipper bags, but because of the scope of Homeless Resource Day, organizers want to assemble the kits into larger tote bags.
“For example,” Hill said, “the reusable grocery bags issued by supermarkets would be of an ideal size if we can get them donated.”
Organizers have set a goal of assembling 500 bags.
Homeless Resource Day is a collaborative effort of the city and various nonprofit organizations to help meet the needs of the homeless.
Focuses of service include education, employment, health and wellness, food and nutrition, housing, finance and social services.
This year, the day is combined with another annual event, the Point-in-Time Count that gathers a census of local homeless people, Hill said, “and we are really trying to expand our veterans services.”