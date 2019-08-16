City and Longview Economic Development Corp. leaders cut the ribbon Friday on Phase 1 of the Guthrie Creek Trail.
Pedestrians, joggers and cyclists have been using the concrete path for several weeks, but Friday's ceremony was chance to celebrate the latest step in building more than 10 miles of continuous walking trials in the city.
Phase 1 is just more than 1 mile long. It connects the northern end of Cargill Long Trail at Fourth Street to the Akin Park Trail on Delwood Drive, and it includes the city's first pedestrian crossing signals — one on Fourth Street and another on Hollybrook Drive.
Phases 2 and 3, when completed, will connect Cargill Long Trail with the Paul G. Boorman Trail.
LEDCO provided funding for all three phases of Guthrie Creek Trail, while a Texas Transportation Commission grant is helping fund Phases 2 and 3.