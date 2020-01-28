Work has begun to prepare a former Longview Mall tenant space for two prospective retailers, according to city authorities.
Asbestos removal started this week in the former Sears store on the mall's western end, city Development Services Director Michael Shirley said.
Plans submitted to the city by the building's owner, Washington Prime Group, call for dividing the former anchor space into two junior tenant spaces.
Shirley said that, according to the documents, Conn's HomePlus furniture store could move into part of the space on the mall side, and HomeGoods discount furnishings store would occupy the other junior tenant space to the outside of the structure.
Julie Rigby, longtime general manager for Longview Mall, confirmed that some changes are coming to the 43-year-old shopping and event center, but she said merely that negotiations were ongoing to repurpose the space.
Rigby would not identify the prospective tenants that Washington Prime Group is negotiating with at this time.
"As soon as we are able, we will announce specifics of what those plans are ... when those leases are fully executed," Rigby said.
At Friday's Longview Economic Development Corp. board of directors meeting, President/CEO Wayne Mansfield and City Manager Keith Bonds talked about the upcoming changes coming to Longview Mall.
Earlier that morning, Bonds and Mansfield had met with Shirley, Rigby, engineers and representatives from Washington Prime.
A plan of action has been established, Shirley said Tuesday, and asbestos abatement is taking place on the first floor.
The plans call for decommissioning the second floor of the former Sears store, and the facade facing Loop 281 will be reworked, he said.
"They're going to leave the second floor in place ... decommission all of the services and have just enough (high-volume air conditioning) and exits to meet (city building) code," Shirley said, "but it won't be utilized or leased. It will just be sealed off."
Owners hope to have the work and retailers' transition completed as early as October, Shirley said, adding, "I think they’re on a pretty aggressive timeline."