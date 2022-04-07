The city’s water system was restored, but a boil water order remains in place for most Longview residents.
The boil water order was issued early Wednesday after a break in a 30-inch water main that left most Longview water customers with no water or very low pressure.
The city isolated the main that broke, and pressure has been restored to the impacted customers. On Thursday, the city said in a statement that its water towers are full and that crews will flush the system, which will include opening fire hydrants across the community.
Residents no longer need to conserve water; however, impacted customers’ water should be vigorously boiled for two minutes and then cooled before it is consumed.
The boil water order will remain in place until the city receives good results from two tests. According to the city, its Public Works Department plans to perform the first test today and the second test on Friday. The city on Wednesday said the boil water order is expected to remain in place at least through Saturday.
Initial messages said that all city customers were impacted and under the boil water order. Later, the city said in a statement that some of its northern customers were exempt and did not need to boil water before consumption.
The city is divided into two “pressure points,” according to the statement. The northern pressure zone, which includes an area partially bound to the north by FM 1844 and stretches in some places to Hawkins Parkway, was not affected by the break.
Consumable water is being distributed today at the Longview Convention Complex, 100 Grand Blvd. Water bottles will be distributed while available, according to the city, and bulk drinkable water is available. Residents must bring their own water-safe container to collect bulk water.