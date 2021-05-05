The city of Kilgore has reopened its Lazy S Splash Pad at Kilgore City Park.
The splash pad will be open 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. on weekends and 4 to 8 p.m. during the week. During the summer, the splash pad will be open 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. daily.
Splash pads in Longview opened in April. Those are the Jack Mann Splash Pad; 100 H.G. Mosley Parkway; Broughton Park Splash Pad, 801 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.; Rotary Park Splash Pad, 500 Baylor Drive; Spring Hill Park Splash Pad, 738 Fenton Road; and Stamper Park Splash Pad, 400 Fair St.
Longview officials said previously that the facilities at Broughton and Stamper parks will have interruptions in usage this summer because of construction.
For information, go to www.longviewtexas.gov/3174/Splash-Pads .