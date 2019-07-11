The city of Lone Star has issued a boil water notice until further notice because of low water pressure Thursday.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality requires the notice when pressure gets too low.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, all tap water for consumption — including drinking, cooking, ice making, washing hands/face or brushing teeth — should be brought to a rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes and cooled before use, the city said.
For information, call Shane Townson at (903) 656-2311.