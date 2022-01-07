Donations are being accepted for the city of Longview's Homeless Resource Day, which is returning after this past year's cancellation.
The event, set 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Longview Exhibit Center, is a way for residents experiencing homelessness to receive services that otherwise would take months to secure and also offers them essential items, according to the city
Director of Community Services Laura Hill said homelessness can apply to numerous living situations.
"We're serving everybody, so you may be living in a shelter or a mission, a hotel, your car. You may be living in a camp or on someone's couch. No matter what, we're gonna have all those agencies there to help you get on your feet," Hill said.
The resource day will offer a number of services to homeless residents along with booths set up by various businesses, nonprofit organizations and government agencies.
Hill said the event usually sees about 80 agencies participating and services about 400 people.
Longview Transit created a route for the event that will run free for anyone who need a ride, Hill said. The route will stop at the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission, travel down Marshall Avenue and stop at the Salvation Army and Newgate Mission after which it will return and drop off riders at the exhibit center.
Hill said numerous barbers from around the region will be on site to provide haircuts, while the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center will be administering vaccinations for pets.
Also, eyecare checks will be offered by the Longview Lions Club and health checks will be administered by the Longview Fire Department and other agencies, Hill said.
In addition, services for veterans and city of Longview services through the municipal court will be offered.
Workforce Solutions East Texas will staff a booth to provide information about services it provides to job-seekers.
Area Manager Deanna Alexander said Workforce Solutions offers several programs to help unemployed people find work, such as one that assists job-seekers with more education.
Workforce Solutions also offers an on-the-job training program that helps people who already have a skill/trade hone their abilities for better chances at employment. The program also reimburses employers to a certain percentage of the worker's wages for up to six months.
Greater Longview United Way Executive Director Evan Dolive said the organization will have a booth at the event providing information about its resources.
Hill said Wellness Pointe staff members will administer COVID-19 vaccines at the event, and in partnership through the Your Shot Texas Initiative, the United Way will offer gift cards for anyone who gets a vaccine.
Some of the other agencies that will have booths set up include One Love Longview, ETCADA, the Department of Veterans Affairs, Longview Lions Club, United Healthcare, Humana, Community Healthcore, Oak Street Health Primary Clinic, the Gregg County Health Department, the Salvation Army, Buckner Children and Family Services, Longview Dream Center, Longview Community Ministries, American Legion and more.
The event also will provide an opportunity for the annual Point in Time Homeless Count, Hill said. The count is a nationwide initiative that surveys the number of homeless people in the United States.
"Kind of like a census," Hill said. "We'll have a booth set up for people. When they come in, they will come through there and let us know their status."
The count provides information that helps the city coordinate, guide and provide services for homeless residents throughout the year, she said.
"It gives us a snapshot in time of our homeless situation here in Longview."
Donations for homeless outreach bags are being accepted until Jan. 24 at the Longview Public Library. A list of suggested donation items can be found at LongviewTexas.gov/Homeless .
Anything that is not used will be donated to nonprofit agencies such as the Hiway 80 Rescue Missione, Newgate Mission and Salvation Army.
Breakfast will be provided by Christus Good Shepherd, and lunch will be provided by the Jesus Burger ministry.
Face masks and sanitizer will be provided.
The Longview Exhibit Center is at 1123 Jaycee Drive.