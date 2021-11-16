The overall tax rate increase from Longview's 2018 bond package will be less than expected, possibly by more than 3 cents.
The Longview City Council this past week approved selling the second round of debt associated with the $104.2 million bond package that voters approved to provide funding for a new police station and a number of other public safety, road and parks projects.
The first round was issued a couple of years ago and provided more than $50 million in funding. The second round is for about $25 million but will provide about $30 million in funding because of the way the debt is structured.
City leaders had projected that borrowing $104 million for city projects would increase the debt service tax rate by as much as 8 cents over a number of years. Low interest rates for this past week's bond sale, however, changed that projection.
That means property owners could pay less in taxes related to the bond package than originally estimated.
"We're projecting that the I&S tax rate, just assuming a very modest increase in the tax base, to go up 2 pennies as a result. It could be more or less than that," John Martin Jr., with Hilltop Securities, told the City Council on Thursday. "That's more than 3 cents less than what was told to voters."
Projections had indicated the second series of bonds would drive the debt service tax rate close to 20 cents, Martin said. Instead, projections he provided Thursday showed the 2022-23 debt service tax rate at 16.6 cents.
"Overall, you are keeping your promise to the voters, more so than we ever hoped," Martin said.
He credited the good news to overall lower interest rates and continued growth, with an average rate of 2.08% for the bonds in this issue.
"Rates are rising a little bit, but they're still crazy low," he said. The debt will be repaid over 20 years, with funds deposited Dec. 7.
Mayor Andy Mack praised the securities firm.
"Great job in the sales and all that — to go from what we expected in 19 cents to 16 cents is a great win for us," he said.
Also on Thursday, the council awarded a contract to Longview Bridge & Road to construct the Mobberly Avenue/High Street entryway project that is part of the 2018 bond package. The final contract will be for about $3.1 million after a "deductive change order" of $364,145 to get the project into the original $3.3 million budget. Interim Assistant City Manager Rolin McPhee said "minor adjustments" were made in the project to reduce the costs.
He said the contract will be finalized in about 45 days, with construction expected to start early next year.