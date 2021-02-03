The City of Longview broke ground Wednesday on a new $33.4 million police station that is being designed to serve the police department for decades to come.
The new three-story facility, being constructed on 7 acres on South Street across from the existing department, is funded as part of a 2018 bond measure approved by voters. The new station will more than double the space available at the police department and will help consolidate office locations.
"To be able to have everybody under one roof will greatly enhance our police operations," Police Chief Mike Bishop said at Wednesday's ceremony. "I'm just excited to see all that's going on."
The existing police station was built in 1977 when the Longview Police Department had 82 employees, according to the city. Today, there are about 250 employees total, and the department has rented space for about 15 years for some its units.
The existing police station is 31,000 square feet, though the Municipal Court uses about 4,100 square feet of that space. Additionally, the city has rented 6,800 square feet of space in an adjacent building for its Criminal Investigations Division and 2,100 square feet of space at Pine Tree ISD for its Special Investigations and Apprehension Unit.
Not only will the new, 71,300-square-foot building bring all of the department together comfortably, it is being designed for growth for the next 35 years, Bishop said.
The new, modern station will feature state of the art equipment. It is designed by BSW Architects. WRL General Contractors is overseeing the construction, which is set to be completed by the end of 2022.
"What I'm most excited for about is the new facility is that it is going to be designed specifically for police operations. So it doesn't matter where you work within the department — whether you're in patrol, whether you're a detective, whether you're in the street crimes unit — each area is specifically designed to meet their needs for the particular function that they perform in the police department," Bishop said.
Bishop joined Longview Mayor Andy Mack, District 2 Councilwoman Nona Snoddy, Melynda Hensley of WRL General Contractors and Hal Sargent of BSW Architects in an official groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday.
Mack said he is thankful to voters for approving the bond package that is funding the facility, which will help the police force become "more productive, more efficient and more concise."
"What we're seeing today is progress. As a city, you either go forward or you go backward," Mack said. "Longview is moving forward. We're doing what we need to do."