The city of Longview has placed some projects on the chopping block and implemented a hiring freeze in some departments in the face of an economic downturn ushered in by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The effect on the local economy began in March when shelter-at-home orders began. People stayed home. Non-essential businesses closed. Sales at stores and restaurants plummeted.
“In March, when it became clear that COVID-19 would impact the economy, we began running budget estimates that the city could experience a significant loss of revenue in the neighborhood of $3 million to $5 million within this fiscal year,” city spokesman Shawn Hara said. “Hopefully, the actual loss will not be as significant as that, but time will tell.”
That $3 million to $5 million is in the general fund, which accounts for about $73 million of the city’s total $165 million budget. The general fund includes, for instance, the police and fire departments, library, parks and recreation and development services. It doesn’t include the public works department, which is funded by dedicated fees for services.
Sales taxes are expected to account for most of the anticipated revenue loss. Through March, the city had collected increased sales tax revenues, but the amount still was $144,705 below budget projections for the fiscal year, Hara said.
April and May collections were down 11.1% and 9.52% respectively. That put total sales tax revenues $744,260 below 2019-20 budget projections.
“It’s not as bad as we were predicting it could have been at that point, but again, we don’t know for sure where we’re going to be at the end of the year,” Hara said.
Another $1 million or more was estimated to be lost through fines, fees and permit.
City Manager Keith Bonds in March initiated a hiring freeze for jobs in the general fund budget, with the exception of certified police, fire and public safety communications positions.
“He also instructed directors and managers to restrict discretionary spending and travel and to identify opportunities to cut budgets,” in a mid-year budget review intended to further offset the expected loss of revenue, Hara said
He said most of the savings have been “marginal” amounts, but several larger cuts were identified:
In May, the City Council, at the recommendation of Public Works Director Rolin McPhee, decided not to proceed with this year’s chip seal program, an annual street maintenance repaving project. The lowest bid for the project was almost $1.2 million, but passing on the project now means the city saves the $1.72 million set aside in the budget for the maintenance program.
The city also expects to save $500,000 to $1 million through the hiring freeze and typical vacancies that occur.
The city also will save $300,000 by canceling construction of a parking lot for the new Guthrie Creek Trail that would have been built on Delwood Drive near Akin Park.
Another $200,000 is estimated to be saved on fuel and utility costs, savings in reduced fuel expenditures and utility cost savings.
The city has also started crafting its 2020-21 budget, beginning with the annual budget kickoff meeting — which was held virtually this year. Hara said Bonds didn’t instruct department heads to cut specific amounts from their budgets but asked “everyone to do their part.”
“He basically explained that we’re anticipated to have significantly less revenue, that we need to identify where we can cut, what we can delay, those kinds of things,” Hara said.