Lower-than-expected property tax revenues had little effect on the city of Longview’s proposed 2021-2022 budget.
On Thursday, Longview City Manager Keith Bonds reviewed the city’s proposed budget with the City Council. He had originally presented the spending plan in July, but certified property values have since been released to local taxing entities. Property values and the tax rate, which is proposed to remain the same at 55.89 cents per $100 valuation, determine how much property tax revenue the city can expect to collect.
Total property valuations for the city of Longview came in less than expected, and the city would collect about $25.6 million in property tax revenues in the coming budget year, or about $246,446 less than it had anticipated. City officials have explained the decrease is able to be absorbed into the proposed budget without major changes.
The city expects to end this budget year with a fund balance of about $19.52 million and almost $20.05 million at the end of the 2021-22 budget year. That’s $12.22 million above the 10% fund balance policy set by council.
The City Council unanimously gave its preliminary approval Thursday to the proposed tax rate, setting a public hearing on the matter for 5:30 p.m. Aug. 12. The Council then would consider adopting the rate on Aug. 19.
The budget and proposed fee changes also will be considered for adoption on Aug. 12. Fee increases include a raise in sanitation fees of 30 cents, to $17.50 per month for residential customers and $30.36 per month for commercial customers.
Mayor Andy Mack praised city staff’s “fantastic” budgeting.
“I think we’re pretty fortunate that in a $167 million budget to only have that $246,000 discrepancy from the property tax valuations,” he said. “I think we can definitely absorb that with a $12 million fund balance increase over what we’re required to carry.”
The Council also voted to allow the city to intervene as part of the Alliance of Centerpoint Municipalities in a matter going before the state’s Railroad Commission that would affect what gas customers pay as a result of Winter Storm Uri. City Attorney Jim Finley said a filing with the commission on July 30 would allow gas utilities to recover the “extraordinary costs” associated with the storm, to the tune of $4 to $5 billion. A state law could allow the utilities to issue a type of bonds to “absorb those costs onto the ratepayer instead of a direct rate case.”
“HB 1520 provides financial relief to gas utilities that choose to apply for the bonds by potentially providing a low-cost source of financing to fulfill outstanding obligations to natural gas suppliers,” information from the city says. “Any bonds issued under the authority of HB 1520 are to be secured by a mandatory charge on each gas-utility customer’s bill and revenue from such mandatory charge is to be dedicated to paying off the bonds. The bonds would allow customers to pay over an extended period, rather than potentially through a single billing statement, for the extraordinary cost of gas consumed during the winter storm of February, 2021.
The city’s portion of the cost for participating with the Alliance of Centerpoint Municipalities would be about $7,000-$8,000, Finley said, but that might be reimbursed as part of the proceeding before the Railroad Commission.
“The issue is going to come down to what amount of the extraordinary costs should be included in the bonds, and is that the best option to go with,” Finley said.