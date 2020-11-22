The city of Longview is encouraging residents to monitor their water usage during winter months.
Longview residents’ monthly sewer rates are based on average household water use during November, December and January (as billed in December, January and February).
Unlike the water service, a resident’s sewer water is not metered. Rather it is based on household water use during November, December and January, when less water is typically used.
Residents are encouraged to monitor their usage during the winter months and to contact the city if they notice any leaks.
For information, visit LongviewTexas.gov/Water or call (903) 237-1030.