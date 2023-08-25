The Longview City Council on Thursday approved the city's 2023-24 budget and reduced property tax rate
This past month, City Manager Rolin McPhee presented the council with a 2023-24 budget of $216.94 million, which is about $5 million more than the 2022-23 budget of $211.17 million.
That amount had been amended from the original $217.37 million budget McPhee presented earlier in July because of finalized property tax valuations significantly exceeding the initial estimates provided by the Gregg County Appraisal District.
McPhee also in July proposed a tax rate of 56.19 cents per $100 valuation, which is a 3% drop from the current rate of 57.89 cents per $100 valuation.
The budget includes a minimum 5% pay increase for all city employees, salary increases for public safety employees, a $15-per hour minimum pay for entry-level employees and an 85 cent increase in residential sanitation rates.
Mary Andy Mack thanked everyone involved in putting the budget together and noted it was his last as mayor with his term ending in May. He commended council members for putting the wants and wishes of their districts before McPhee and his team.
"Every council district was able to receive things that they need, and we still were able to provide for the citizens the services that we're supposed to provide as well as our public safety, and everybody got a raise so everybody should be happy with this budget," he said.