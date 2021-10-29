The city of Longview has received a $2.88 million grant from the Texas Department of Transportation to "enhance" a bond-funded project to renovate a stretch of Mobberly Avenue.
The money is part of 41 projects across the state involving sidewalks, bike lanes and safety improvements set to receive more than $55 million from TxDOT.
The Mobberly Avenue reconstruction has a price tag of about $5.2 million that is funded by a bond package approved by Longview voters in November 2018.
City spokesman Shawn Hara said the TxDOT grant doesn't replace the bond funding but will add to the project, meaning that the extra money will provide a "higher standard" of work.
The project would have moved forward with or without the TxDOT funds, but the grant of $2,884,640 will make a notable difference, he said. Without that additional funding, the project would have been scaled back.
For example, Hara said the city now will be able to make sidewalks on the street wider than initially planned.
According to the project description, one existing travel lane in each direction of the five-lane road will be converted to provide 2.3 miles of buffered bike lanes and continuous sidewalks on both sides of Mobberly Avenue between Cotton Street and Estes Parkway. The sidewalks will be 5-feet wide and ADA compliant.
The city sought input from residents during a public meeting earlier this month by distributing a survey that is still available at tinyurl.com/mobberlyproject .
Hara said the city is still in the survey/study and public input mode of the project. He added that additional public meetings are scheduled, including one in November.
The city has applied for TxDOT grants before and was able to use that money to enhance expansion of the Guthrie Creek and Paul Boorman trails. Hara said the city has had "great success" working with TxDOT on those projects.
"Our application met all their checkboxes, and we're glad to be able to partner with them on it," he said.